Jammu and Kashmir has decided to conduct door to door survey to identity suspect COVID cases and to verify the health status of the positive patients in home isolation. In Jammu province, the house-to-house survey will be completed within three days from May 11 to May 13.

Apart from identifying Coronavirus suspects in their respective areas, survey teams would distribute COVID kits to the positive patients in home isolation.

"In view of the recent surge in the number of COVID cases and severity, it is hereby ordered that a complete house to house verification of health status of symptomatic COVID positive and suspect cases. Mopping up exercise shall be undertaken by the concerned District Magistrates (DMs)," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer stated in an official order, issued on Sunday evening.

Database of Swasthaya Nidhia, electoral rolls to be used for household identification

The joint teams of concerned line departments shall be constituted by the DMs, preferably using areas/households of responsibility of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) as the verification entity. The database of households already generated on Swasthya Nidhi App or any other survey may be additionally used, apart from the electoral list available with the BLO concerned for household identification.

The verification and mopping-up teams should essentially consist of the local Patwari, beat constable, BLO, and a representative of the Health Department. Supporting staff may also be drawn in the form of local teacher/ Anganwadi worker/ Anganwadi Supervisor etc.

Councils, Panchayat members to assist survey teams

In the urban areas local Councilors and in the rural areas Panchayat members would be involved to assist the survey teams so as to identify the household and family members.

The verification teams would enquire about the general wellbeing of people in the household/ health status of isolated COVID positive persons/suspect cases and inquiry regarding any other comorbidities etc.

The teams shall refer the moderately and severely COVID positive or suspected COVID persons to the nearest triage facilities for screening and admission in the dedicated COVID hospitals.

Any mildly symptomatic person in the elderly age group/ having other comorbidities and those who have difficulty in self-isolation shall be encouraged to get admitted to the COVID Care Centres (CCC) being operationalized by District Administration for their better supervision and care.

Survey teams to generate database

The verification teams shall also generate a database of the moderately/ seriously ill or COVID suspected persons referred by them to triage centers. Similarly, details of the COVID positive/ suspected persons with above mentioned underlying conditions who are referred to COVID Care Centres shall also be maintained along with other health-related special observations found in the surveyed household.