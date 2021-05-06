As the non-COVID patients are facing hardship due to the non-availability of oxygen, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has devised a procedure to provide hasslefree lifesaving gas to critically ill patients. As per the procedure, family members of the non-COVID patients would be allowed to procure oxygen cylinders or refill gas from a specified plant.

To check black-marketing and hoarding to lifesaving gas amid the oxygen crisis, the Jammu and Kashmir government said it is strictly monitoring the generation and supply of oxygen from private plants across the UT as some unscrupulous have made abortive attempts to get oxygen cylinders from private plants on the pretext of supplying the same to non-COVID patients.

Madhur Anand, nodal officer for oxygen war room set the J&K government, said that non-COVID patients have to send requirements on two dedicated Whatsapp numbers for getting oxygen.

The patients have to provide recommendations/authorization of medical officers along with medical prescriptions. The authorized medical expert/health institute should mention the period of such request along with quantity/day.

The oxygen cylinder shall be made available to non-COVID critical patients with medical conditions requiring supplementary or continuous oxygen. Authorities have, however, appealed to people that every effort should be made for judicious use of the supplied oxygen considering the increased demand of the same due to an upsurge in the number of COVID patients.

24X7 Oxygen War Room Already Set Up



J&K Government has already set up a 24X7 oxygen war room (Control at Udhyog Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu. The oxygen war room will monitor /manage the supply and distribution of oxygen within the Jammu division.

The war room will be in constant touch with the consumers and suppliers of the oxygen and will take immediate necessary steps whenever needed. The public has been advised to contact the nodal officer for the control room on numbers 9469593931 and 9469593933 in case of emergency.

Within four days, two oxygen plants have been commissioned at the dedicated COVID hospital at Gandhi Nagar Jammu. On Thursday morning, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg commissioned 1,000 LMP oxygen plant for 170 bedded Maternity and Child Hospital at Gandhi Nagar.

Earlier on Monday, the 1,200 LMT oxygen plant was commissioned in the same hospital. With the commissioning of both the plants, there will be a substantial boost for oxygen self-sufficiency in this dedicated COVID hospital.