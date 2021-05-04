As the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded single-day highest 4650 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, authorities announced an extension of Coronavirus Curfew till May 10. As curfew is already in force in four worst-affected districts namely Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, and Budgam, authorities also decided to include Samba in the affected category.

During the one week, the J&K is recording an upward trend in positive cases, positivity rate, and cases per million population so authorities decided on Tuesday evening to extend ongoing restrictions.

While Coronavirus-induced Curfew will remain in force in five districts, the night curfew shall continue in all municipal and urban local bodies of the remaining 15 districts.

COVID surge calls for strict curbs

The decisions were taken after a detailed assessment of the overall COVID scenario across the Union Territory during a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan. Today's meeting was part of the regular monitoring and assessment of the COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

While taking a brief review of the evolving COVID situation in J&K, the Lt Governor took stock of the district-wise logistics, the trend of daily cases, Covid Testing capacities, recovery rate, and active cases in the UT.

He also reviewed the status of oxygen generation and supply against the required demand, bed occupancy in hospitals, the status of vaccination drive under different age groups, containment activity in both the divisions along district-wise COVID cases. The Lt Governor directed to increase COVID dedicated beds with oxygen cylinders support in peripheral hospitals.

Vegetables Mandis allowed functioning during early hours

To ensure an adequate supply of fresh vegetables and fruits, authorities have decided to allow the functioning of vegetable Mandis during the early hours of the day with proper COVID protocol. Responsibilities fixed on officers to ensure availability of ration, vegetables, and supply of essential commodities to the public during curfew.

Single-day highest positive cases on Tuesday

The J&K on Tuesday recorded single-day highest 4650 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus- 1463 from the Jammu division and 3187 from Kashmir Valley. With new positive cases, the caseload in Jammu and Kashmir reached 191,869. Also, 37 COVID-19 deaths were reported, 25 from Jammu Division and 12 from the Kashmir division, during the last 24 hours.