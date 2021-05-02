Amid a surge in positive cases and increasing COVID deaths, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday classified Srinagar- summer of the capital J&K, as 'Red Zone'. The Jawahar Tunnel - the entry point to Kashmir Valley and Lakhanpur - the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir - within a buffer of a 500-meter radius, were also placed under 'Red-Category'.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday announced a slew of corrective measures to contain the COVID situation in J&K by classifying all 20 districts into Red, Orange, and Green categories. While Srinagar is put in red-category, the remaining 19 districts of the UT are categorized as 'organize zones'.

"This categorization of districts into Red, Orange, and Green zones/ districts will be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts, as per an order issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC). This classification of districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir," the order issued by Chief Secretary, reads, adding, "All instructions relating to health, safety precautions, and social distancing continue to apply."

A slew of measures announced by J&K Govt

There shall be a complete 'Corona' curfew in already identified districts with no movement of people except for permissible activities only. Essential and emergency services/movement/work and essential supplies shall remain exempted, subject to production of wedding cards / ID cards, etc.

Wholesalers, fruit, and Sabzi mandies may also remain open as necessary in a regulated manner to ensure the provisioning of essential supplies. Restaurants in hotels can remain functional for in-house guests, to be served only in the rooms.

Religious and social gatherings such as marriages, attended by up to 50 persons only, whether indoors or outdoors, and funerals/ last rites, attended by up to 20 persons only, are allowed. There shall be no restriction on the interstate and intrastate movement of essential goods. All Industrial and scientific establishments, both Public & Private, are allowed to operate for production purposes, or otherwise. Internet services, IT, Telecom, IT-enabled services sector, including e-Commerce, is permitted.

All development/ construction works shall be allowed to continue without any hindrance. The vaccination drive shall not be halted. Localized mobile teams shall be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas, and containment zones.