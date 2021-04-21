Like other parts of the country, COVID situation in the Union Territory of J&K is challenging but there is a shortage of neither beds in the hospitals nor oxygen in any health institute.

"Roughly we have more than 6,000 dedicated beds for the Covid patients across J&K but only 807 have been occupied till date. 87 percent of beds are vacant in different hospitals", Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dullo told International Business Times, while giving details about steps taken by the J&K government to fight the Coronavirus, this afternoon.

Dullo said that out of a total of 807 COVID patients admitted in different hospitals only 48 are on ventilators and 534 on oxygen support. "Over 600 ventilators, across the J&K, have been reserved for the Covid patients only", he said and expressed satisfaction only 8 percent of dedicated ventilators have been occupied to date.

How J&K is tackling COVID?

"As of now, we have 13,400 active cases out of which only 807 are admitted in hospitals. In the month of September 2020, we had 22,000 positive cases at a peak. The rate of growth in positive cases is 12 percent while as mortality rate is 1.38 percent in J&K", he said.

In J&K there are over 2,500 oxygen-supported dedicated beds for Covid patients in different hospitals, out of which only 534 have been occupied to date.

Replying to a query, Dullo said that 28 cases of UK COVID strains and other new strains were reported in Jammu and none from Kashmir. "We are conducting 40,000 tests every day in J&K," he said.

Step to be taken in next week to fight Coronavirus