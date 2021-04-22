Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to cap the Covid-19 treatment cost being charged by the private health institutes and hospitals across the Union Territory, so that common people would have access to these hospitals as well.

Amid a surge in the Coronavirus cases, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer convened a meeting of the Health and Medical Education Department over the issue of rationalization of Covid cases management in designated private health care institutions.

Taking a note of the allegation that that during the first wave of Coronavirus management of these private institutes had denied permission to common people, Divisional Commissioner directed private institutions to share regular details of bed occupancy with the Managing Director, National Health Mission (NHM), and Director of Health Services on a daily basis.

In view of the recent the surge in Covid-19 cases and to keep all possible facilities in place for treatment of Corona positive cases, the Divisional Commissioner also directed private hospitals to increase their bed capacity for infected patients with all necessary facilities like ICU and ventilators.

The Divisional Commissioner asked both the private institutions to provide details of the tariff being charged by them for management of Covid positive cases under various packages. It was discussed during the meeting that in order to rationalize the expenditure being incurred by patients, many States and Union Territories (UTs) have ordered capping on the rates being charged by private hospitals under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Private hospitals are 'out of reach' for poor patients

The CEO Ayushman Bharat, J&K apprised that at present there is a huge gap between the reimbursement under Covid management package of Ayushman Bharat and rates actually charged by the private institutions, thereby, leading to excessive out of pocket expenditure by the poor patients.

In order to prevent the charging of exorbitant rates, many states have put a ceiling on the rates being charged by private Covid health care institutions for isolation beds, oxygen-supported high dependency unit, ICU with and without ventilators, etc. with inclusions/ exclusions defined clearly.

Authorities to rope in private nursing homes to treat Covid patients

As the Covid-19 positive cases are increasing there may be more demand for hospitalization in the near future so there is a need to enhance critical care capacity for treatment positive cases, the Divisional Commissioner said and has directed Deputy Commissioners and MD NHM and concerned officers to hold a meeting with private nursing home associations in this regard.

He has also asked them to prepare a comprehensive plan for the successful management of Covid-19 positive cases, based on the level of facilities available in some suitable private institutions for Covid treatment.