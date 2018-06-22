High-flying Iceland take on Nigeria in what has become one of the most-anticipated group stage matches of Fifa World Cup 2018 at Volgograd Arena on Friday, June 22.

When is the Group D match between Nigeria and Iceland and how to watch it live on TV, online

The Fifa World Cup 2018 tie in Volgograd will start at 6 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST and 4 pm GMT.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

Iceland vs Nigeria: Preview

Following Argentina's crushing defeat to Croatia in Thursday, Group D encounter in Nizhny Novgorod, all eyes are on the Friday's fixture between Iceland and Nigeria.

Millions of Albiceleste fans will be hoping for a Nigerian win in Volgograd as it will give Lionel Messi & Co. a better chance of staying in contention for the knockout phase.

Argentina are currently on the third sport of Group D with a solitary point, behind Iceland and leaders Croatia, who have already booked their sport in the last-16.

With a sudden influx of attention, both Nigeria and Iceland will be under a bit of pressure ahead of today's crucial World Cup tie.

This group is going to be decided in the last minutes: Iceland coach

However, Heimir Hallgrímsson expressed confidence about his team's chances while insisting they were wary of the pace-rich and physically strong Nigerian side. The African side are facing a desperate situation after a woeful performance against Croatia in their opening match.

"This is a must-win game for Nigeria and that makes it a little bit psychologically different, they have to win," the 51-year-old tactician said.

"This group is going to be decided in the last minutes, in the last game. It's going to be down to some margins, a set piece, a goal in extra time. This is how this group is going to be played."

"This group is going to be decided in the last minutes, in the last game. It's going to be down to some margins, a set piece, a goal in injury time. This is how this group is going to be played."

Nigeria need the likes of Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, and Ahmed Musa, who is likely to start on Friday, to use their pace to trouble the well-organised and self-aware Iceland defence. At the other end though, Gernot Rohr's men need a lot of improvement as they were found wanting whenever Croatia attacked from set-pieces.

Nigeria vs Iceland - Team News

Johann Berg Gudmundsson picked up a muscle injury during their 1-1 draw against Argentina. He is likely to be replaced by Rurik Gislason, who came on from the Burnley winger in the previous tie.

All eyes will be on Alfred Finnbogason as the Augsburg striker will be hoping to continue his goal-scoring form against Nigeria.

Probable XI for Iceland: Halldorsson; Saevarsson, Arnason, R Sigurdsson, Magnusson; Hallfredsson, Gunnarsson; G Sigurdsson, Bjarnason, Gislason; Finnbogason

Leicester City's Ahmed Musa is likely to replace Iwobi while Kelechi Iheanacho might be added to improve the attacking firepower.

Probable XI for Nigeria: Uzoho; Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Ndidi, Mikel, Onazi; Moses, Iheanacho, Iwobi

Fifa World Cup 2018 Global TV listings and live stream