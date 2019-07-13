The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to twitter and shared a post about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's runout in India's World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand which did not go down well with the Indian cricket fans as New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who was responsible for the runout, said that his direct hit was a lucky one.

The post tweeted by the official handle of ICC had the video of the runout of Dhoni and there was a caption which read "Hasta la vista, Dhoni" which triggered the fans. The caption was in Spanish and it basically meant goodbye Dhoni.

ICC delete this - pic.twitter.com/MBcndA9FAy — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) July 10, 2019

Cricket fans all over the world mostly consisting of Indians condemned the post as they felt that it was showing disrespect to the former India captain. Most of the fans asked ICC to take down the post and stated that it was in poor taste for the organisers to put up such captions on their official handle.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill claimed that the throw by which Dhoni got out was a lucky one during an interview with ICC, which was tweeted out by the organisers.

"Lucky enough to get a direct hit from out there" – New Zealand's @Martyguptill on his ⚡ ️throw to dismiss MS Dhoni in the #CWC19 semi-final against India. #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/GnerDahQgQ — ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2019

"I didn't think the ball was coming to me, but yeah I tried and got there as quickly as I could. Lucky enough to get a direct hit from there and lucky for us as well," Guptill was quoted as saying by the ICC and was shared on its Twitter handle.

New Zealand will face host England for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final on July 14 at Lords. The Black Caps defeated India in the semi-final in a closely contested match. The Virat Kohli led side restricted the Kiwis to 239 runs bowling first. During the chase, the top and middle-order of the Men in Blue could not tackle the bowling attack of the Kiwis and collapsed cheaply. Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja kept the fight alive till the end with brilliant batting performances. But during the death overs of the match, their wickets fell and India got bowled out for 221 runs.