Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and stated that Mahendra Singh Dhoni deserved the loss that India faced terming it as a "disgraceful exit" as the former captain has polluted the gentleman's game with fixing and bias.

The tweet read, "Dhoni you deserved such disgraceful exit for polluting the gentleman's game with fixing and bias!"

He even tweeted himself stating that New Zealand is Pakistan's, new love. The tweet read, "Pakistanion ki Nayi Mohabbat NewZeeland."

His comments have been severely criticised by cricket fans from all over the world on the social media platform as the former Indian captain is respected by people for his contribution to the game of cricket.

On the other hand, former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar hailed Dhoni as an absolute legend and a great ambassador for the game of cricket.

"Dhoni is an absolute legend. He is a great ambassador for the game. Till the time he was there, it looked like he would win the game for India. However, he was unfortunate and couldn't take India to the finals," said Akhtar in his Youtube channel post-India's loss to New Zealand. He also added that Indian fans should be proud of the way their team have performed.

When India lost to England many Pakistani former cricketers had blamed the Men in Blue about deliberately losing as it stopped Pakistan from qualifying for the semi-finals.

India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford cricket ground. As the Indian top-order collapsed cheaply while chasing a target of 240 runs only Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja kept the fight alive till the end. But their brilliant performances went in vain as the team could not achieve the target as New Zealand fast bowlers lead the bowling attack to bundled out the Indian batsmen for 221 runs.