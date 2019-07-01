While most Indians had their eyes glued to the television when India were playing England at Edgbaston in the ICC 2019 World Cup, something that happened in the stands caught the eye of the Twitter army and sent them into a frenzy. A picture of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the stadium with a lady, whose hand he was holding, went viral on social media and invited a large number of comments.

Tharoor was in the United Kingdom to attend the Bradford Literature Festival where he discussed his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister.' He then went to watch the India vs England contest and expressed his disappointment with the "anti-climax" that ensued at the end of the match.

As this picture got widely circulated, a flurry of humorous comments flooded in. At that stage, the identity of the women was unknown. It has since turned out that the woman in picture is Deana Uppal, a businesswoman and former Miss India UK. She has also been a contestant on various reality shows as well as an actor in some movies. The Twitterati didn't miss this opportunity to have a laugh at the expense of Tharoor.

