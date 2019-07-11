India losing World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand by a mere 18-run margin had left 1.3 billion Indian fans heartbroken. MS Dhoni and Jadeja's power knock kept hopes alive after India's top-order succumbed to New Zealand's pace bowlers, but their efforts were insufficient to take India on the path to its World Cup glory. However, the result of the semi-final between India and New Zealand was foreseen by an astrologer named Balaji Haasan almost 6 months before the World Cup frenzy.

The astrologer had predicted that India, Australia, New Zealand and England would be the teams to reach the semi-finals. He had said that India will either face New Zealand or England in the World Cup semi-final but this time around, a new team will rise up from the ashes to claim the winning trophy. And it would be none other than the Kiwis.

Balaji said that the New Zealand will emerge as the ultimate winner in the World Cup tournament 2019 adding that Kane Williamson will be named as the Man of the series.

"This is a difficult question. We are just predicting and the rest lies with fate.

The 2019 World Cup is taking place in England and the semi-finalists could be India, Australia, New Zealand and England.

India and New Zealand or India and England could play against each other. However, someone new will win, like New Zealand.

There is a high chance of New Zealand winning the world cup and Kane Williamson could be crowned as the Man of the series'.

There may be a lot of predictions from a lot of people but my prediction is that New Zealand is the winner and Kane Williamson is the 'Man of the series'," Balaji Haasan had said in the video.

Blown away by the astrologer's prediction, actor R Madhavan shared the clip on Instagram saying that he had never seen something as specific as this before.

Take a look.