As MS Dhoni trudged off the field, there were speculations over his future - would this be the last we see the legend playing for India? There was nothing from Virat Kohli at the end of the match, there was nothing from the Indian camp and hence, these whispers kept floating around.

However, former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar believes MS Dhoni has done enough for him to be left alone and allow him to make this decision on his own terms. He also said that people should respect his decision and give him time to either stay or go out on his own terms.

"That's his personal decision [end of 50-over career]. Everyone should give him that space and respect that. Everyone should respect his contribution to India cricket rather than starting speculations. After having contributed so much, he should be the one taking that decision," Sachin told India Today.

'How many guys can have a career like this?'

Sachin also added that not many players have a career as stellar as MS Dhoni and people still have belief in his abilities which reflects his contribution to Indian cricket.

"How many guys can have a career like this? He has had a special career. The support and belief that people have in him is a reflection of his contribution. People still believed that he could go and finish the game. The game was not over till the time he was out there," he further added.

Dhoni looked to be in his elements in India's run chase as he resurrected a faltering innings with Ravindra Jadeja to drag the side close to New Zealand.

He smacked a six on the first ball of the 49th over to bring the target down to 25 off 11 balls. However, he was inches short of his crease as a direct hit from Martin Guptill found him short of his crease. He walked off with head bowed down, and soon after 'Thank you MS Dhoni' started trending on social media.

On being asked about the same, captain Kohli said: "No he hasn't told us anything as of now."

India travel to West Indies for the T20 and ODI series, which will then be followed by a Test series. It remains interesting to see if Dhoni is part of that squad or an announcement will be made before that.