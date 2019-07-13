Often after a loss, a postmortem is done, problems are spoken about and solutions are looked at. When the Indian team was ousted from the World Cup, following their loss to New Zealand, questions were raised about how the management dealt with different situations. Even as answers were tumbling out, as per a new report, the side has been divided into two factions - one led by Virat Kohli and the other formed around his deputy, Rohit Sharma.

As per Dainik Jagran, there are two factions in the Indian team - one supporting skipper Kohli and the other owing its allegiance to vice-captain Rohit Sharma, but then there is no division in the team. Also, the report categorically mentions that there are biases when selecting players in the side.

Players in 'Virat Company' get a longer rope

There is a 'Virat Company', that consists of players who get a longer rope and more often than not, find themselves in the playing XI along with consistent performers like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Stopping short of naming players, there is a feeling that players who are closer to Kohli, like KL Rahul, get more backing from the management and is almost confirmed a place in the playing XI or the squad despite mediocre performances.

Also, as per the report, Ambati Rayudu was not included in the World Cup squad because he was not in the good books of Kohli. Not only this, the players are not very happy with either the coach Ravi Shastri or bowling coach Bharat Arun and several players even want them to be given marching orders.

Also, the player reportedly said that Yuzvendra Chahal, who is part of Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is preferred over Kuldeep Yadav when the situation demands to drop either of the two wrist spinners. Despite all this, the report mentions that despite the few discrepancies in the selection, there is no major conflict in the squad.

The bigger discontentment, however, is more towards Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun as according to the report, their clout in the Indian team has shrunk a lot and the players are no longer comfortable in the team.

Dainik Jagran quoted the player as saying, "Virat is performing great with the bat but when will this coach and bowling coach leave?"

According to the report, both the coach and captain enjoy the unbridled support of Supreme Court-backed CoA Vinod Rai and thus the rather high-handed approach of Shastri and Kohli goes unopposed within the team management.