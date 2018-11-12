After inflicting a 3-0 whitewash on West Indies, Indian captain for the series Rohit Sharma has climbed three positions to the number 7 slot in the T20I batting charts. This bump has come primarily because of the 111-run innings. Shikhar Dhawan also gained five spots to the 16th place and Rishabh Pant made a gain of 41 points to climb to No. 100.

KL Rahul, who looked superb in his brief stints at the crease, dropped one place to the number 4 spot but remains the highest-ranked batsman from India.

Pakistan opener Babar Azam remains the top batsman in the format in the shortest format. Despite the 2-1 series loss against Pakistan, Colin Munro rose one spot to No.3, while skipper Kane Williamson bumped up three places to the 12th position.

Big jumps for the bowlers

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav all saw an improvement on the ranking table. While Bhuvneshwar rose to number 19, Bumrah jumped up 5 places to number 21. However, the biggest gain was made by Kuldeep Yadav who rose 14 places to No.23. Yuzvendra Chahal remains the number 4 bowler on the rankings table.

"It was important from the team's perspective and for the players to get some runs ahead of the important Australia tour. Shikhar especially was batting well in the ODI series but he was not able to get big scores. I am glad that he could play a match-winning knock and get some form under his belt before the crucial tour," Rohit said after the match.

India's next big assignment is against Australia which starts with the three-match T20 series at Brisbane on November 21. Despite the convincing performance against Windies, Rohit has asked his side to be wary of Australia.

"It is always challenging when it comes to going out there and performing. Every time you go there, you are tested as a player, as an individual and as a team. Australia will be a different ball game," Rohit added.