West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first and after the initial jitters, they put up a dominant display with the bat. Nicholas Pooran and Darren Bravo ensured a rapid finish as the visitors put up 181 runs on the board in the third T20I of the series in Chennai on Shnday.

India did not get off to an entirely bright start as they lost two quick wickets, but then a solid stand between Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan ensured India had just about enough in the tank to breach the target and blank the visitors 3-0.

'We didn't want to be complacent'

"Games like these happen a lot. Especially in the IPL, these have happened a lot. We wanted to be ruthless and not take a backseat. This kind of performance gives a lot of confidence. We didn't want to be complacent and wanted to come out and win," captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.

Rohit, who also became the first Indian captain to lead the Indian side in 2 T20I series win which has 3 matches, said that despite the dominant show, there is plenty of scope for improvement in the side.

"As a team there is always scope for improvement. We need to improve on handling pressure situations while bowling. It is important to stick to your strengths, and a lot of these guys have not played much for India so a home series like this was the perfect opportunity to show their talent. I was also very impressed with the fielding efforts in this tournament by the team," the captain further added.

After a rather bleak series with the bat, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan finally came to the fore as he played a decisive innings with the bat and took the team close to the target.

"It was a good match. We lost two early wickets, and I knew I had to stay at the crease. Rishabh played well, tremendous partnership between us. He batted really well. I knew he was going after the bowlers so I took a back seat and then I joined the party after he hit a few huge sixes. It doesn't matter to me what people say, and I just back myself and back my game," Dhawan, who was also the man of the match, said in the post-match presentation.