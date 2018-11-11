India will enter the final T20I against West Indies aiming to complete a whitewash in the 3-match T20 series. The hosts have already rested Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Umesh Yadav and this opens up slots for new faces to come in a stake their claim in the side.

This will be only the second T20I to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India played New Zealand in the first match and lost the match as they failed to chase down 167 runs.

Rohit Sharma, who has been in scintillating form in the series, is only 74 runs away from being the highest run-scorer against West Indies in T20Is. He is currently behind Babar Azam (403 runs), Alex Hales (384) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (346).

He is only 69 runs away from being the leading run-scorer for India in T20I and then this will be the first time that the leading run-scorers across three formats will be Indians — Sachin Tendulkar in Tests and ODIs; Rohit in T20Is.

Captain Rohit Sharma on the cusp of making history

India have managed to blank oppositions twice in bilateral T20I series'— vs AUS in 2016 and vs SL in 2017. Rohit has lead the side on both the occasions and if India clinch the series in Chennai, Rohit will become the only captain to have lead the Indian side in three series. He will overtake MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He will also become the 3rd captain to do so after Asghar Afghan (3 series wins) and Sarfraz Ahmed (5 series wins).

As far as West Indies are concerned, the form of experienced Kieron Pollard is a big worry for them. The seasoned campaigner has not been able to replicate his domestic form to the international level.

The big man from Trinidad and Tobago has played 58 T20Is for his country and has managed to score just 788 runs and scalped 23 wickets. Pollard's average difference in batting and bowling is of 9.90 — which is the second-worst for any all-rounder with 500 runs and 20 wickets.

In the ongoing series, he has scores of 6 and 14 in the two matches respectively and if the visitors have to go away with a win in this series, they would ideally want Pollard to strike big in Chennai.