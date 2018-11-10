After a four-day break, India and West Indies meet in the final match of the tour and the T20I series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, November 11.

India have already clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be hoping to complete a clean sweep and head to the much-anticipated tour of Australia on a high.

The selection committee decided to rest pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the dead-rubber in order to keep them fresh for the tougher challenge Down Under, starting November 21.

Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem were added to the squad ahead of the third T20I. With literally nothing to play for, India are likely to test their bench strength on Sunday.

Iyer might replace one of the two Karnataka batsmen in Manish Pandey and KL Rahul. While the former hasn't got enough opportunities, Rahul got going during India's 71-run win in the second T20I with a quickfire 26 towards the end overs.

While Rohit Sharma, who hit a match-winning ton on Tuesday in Lucknow, is in fine form, India would want the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant to step up.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to return to the playing XI in the absence of Kuldeep. India will be tempted to go in with three spinners as Chepauk wicket has been offering slow turners in the recent past.

While all-rounder Krunal Pandya has seemingly cemented his place with strong performances on his maiden series, local boy Sundar and in-form left-arm spinner Nadeem will be battling for the third spinner spot.

India might rest Khaleel Ahmed and give Siddharth Kaul a go. However, all eyes will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been struggling for consistency ever since his comeback from the injury that hampered his English tour.

Fans in Chepauk will have to make do without Chennai Super Kings captain and local favourite MS Dhoni as the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was dropped from T20Is in the lead-up to the ongoing series.

On the other hand, West Indies, who will be hoping to finish the tour with a consolation win, need their senior campaigners to step up. The likes of Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin have been underwhelming so far and skipper Carlos Brathwaite cannot afford another such performance from the experienced trio.

Oshane Thomas, with his pace and heart, has been a positive for the visitors, who are set to head home after another disappointing tour of India. However, the lack of a seasoned spinner is likely to hurt them once again as both Fabian Allen and Khairy Pierre were taken to the cleaners in Lucknow.

Team News: Predicted playing XIs for 3rd T20I

India: Rohit (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Karthik (wk), Iyer, Pant, Krunal, Sundar, Chahal, Bhuvneshwar, Kaul.

West Indies: Brathwaite (c), Hope, Hetmyer, Bravo, Ramdin (wk), Pooran, Pollard, Allen, Pierre, Thomas, McCoy.

Pitch and conditions

Chennai is expected to cool down in the evening but expect humid conditions. Dew may play a part during the later half of the match.

Meanwhile, the Chepauk pitch, which has traditionally been slow, is reportedly being prepared to be batsman-friendly in the third T20I.