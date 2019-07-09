A Pakistani taxi driver and a die-hard fan of the Pakistan team has turned into an ardent Indian supporter in this World Cup and is rooting for the Men in Blue to lift the coveted trophy. Muhammad, who plays club level amateur cricket alongside driving a taxi in Manchester has been a die-hard Pakistani cricket fan for a long time. On weekends he plays club cricket and knows about the Old Trafford ground quite well. On the eve of the match where the two neighbouring countries - India and Pakistan - met to play their group match, Muhammad became a fan of the Indian team.

He was impressed by the discipline of the Men in Blue as they refused to meet him when he went to the team hotel so that the players do not get distracted. "I have been driving for a while in this area and when I came to know that the Indian team was staying at the Radisson Blu, I happily walked up to the hotel thinking that my proximity with a few hotel staff would help me meet Kohli and some of the other stars," he was quoted by the IANS.

Muhammad added, "But my own friends put their hands up and said that the Indian team was not willing to be distracted ahead of the big game. Disappointed as I was, I realised what the game meant to them."

On the other hand, talking about the Pakistani cricket team he expressed his disappointment looking at their casual attitude. He recollected, "I then went ahead to the Pakistan team hotel, even though I was certain that I would once again be asked to leave without getting a glimpse of the players. After all, they too wouldn't wish to be distracted before such a crucial game. But to my surprise, they were all over the place and I could just walk in, meet and greet whoever. I have never been more disappointed at meeting my heroes."

According to him on that day he realised why India is one of the best team in the world and he became their fan. When asked about his opinion about the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand he stated that whoever wins the toss will be in an advantageous position.

India is slated to face New Zealand at the Old Trafford ground after qualifying as the league stage leaders in the World Cup. There is a high probability of the match getting washed out, but India will qualify due to being above the Kiwis in the points table.