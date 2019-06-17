Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is getting trolled by cricket fans all over the world as an image and video of him yawning on the field during the India-Pakistan match went viral on social media. Pakistan played against India in the most awaited ICC World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester on June 16.

The incident happened when Pakistan were bowling and India were dominating the game with brilliant batting by their top-order batsmen. The match got interrupted due to rain and the players had to walk off the field in the 47th over. After the resumption of play half an hour later, Sarfaraz was caught on the camera yawning when the first bowl was about to be bowled. Immediately his this image and video started going viral on social media.

Many netizens criticised him for lacking intensity in a high-voltage match like that. Most of them started making fun of him and memes were spreading all over the net. Many of the posts comparing him and Virat Kohli started doing rounds on social media. Netizens started questioning his commitment for the Pakistani cricket team.

Their Captain

vs Our Captain Dont even think about winning World Cup until Sarfaraz is leading our team. #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsٍPAK #Sarfaraz kohli pic.twitter.com/ro9G8tMvOQ — Adnan Rajput (@BeczItsRajput) June 16, 2019

As Pakistan slumped to another defeat at the hands of India, the wicketkeeper-batsman of the team became the target of all criticism. Pakistan's dismal performance against India angered their fans and they started lashing out against the players, especially Sarfaraz.

India posted a massive total of 336 runs with brilliant knocks from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pakistan, while chasing the total, started to falter after Babar Azam got out and lost wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, they finished well short of their target. Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets each restricting Pakistan to 212.

India are placed third in the group at this moment after winning three matches out of four played while another got abandoned due to rain. They are next slated to face Afghanistan on June 22. On the other hand, Pakistan are now placed ninth in the table and are almost out of the tournament. They will next face South Africa on June 23.