Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian cricket team on Monday, calling their 89-run victory at the ongoing cricket World Cup in England as yet "another strike on Pakistan".

"Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," the Home Minister Tweeted.

He was followed by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took to Twitter and congratulated the team by saying, "Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India."

Praise for the team came from across party lines, with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) calling the team "unstoppable".

The official Twitter handle of Congress also posted a message to congratulate the team. "Congratulations team India for incomparable victory against Pakistan. You continuously made the country feel proud. Thank you!" the tweet said.



Leaders like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

"Heartiest congratulations to team India for keeping their invincible order against Pakistan and wishes for the matches ahead. We hope that you will bring honour to the country by winning the World Cup. We are proud of Team India," Pilot tweeted in Hindi.

Congrats to #IndianCricketTeam for a terrific performance & making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2019

Despite a few rain stoppages, India posted a daunting total of 336 for the loss of five wickets from their 50 overs, led by Rohit Sharma's superb 140 and Virat Kohli's record-breaking innings of 77. Hardik Pandya increased Pakistan's woes with two wickets in two balls, first removing Mohammad Hafeez at 9 and then Shoaib Malik at 0.