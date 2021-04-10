A daily wager building a library, in itself is a heart-warming thing. A person keeping, preserving and collecting copies belonging to religions other than his own is an admirable thing.

However, the miscreants who torched a public library run by the 62-year-old Syed Isaaq showed little understanding or empathy for either of the facts. In a horrific incident that took place in Mysuru, the library with a collection of over 11,000 books was set ablaze. Part of the collection comprised three thousand copies of Bhagvad Gita, over 1000 copies of Quran, among several other copies of the Bible. It's heart wrenching to imagine the plight of the man whose hard-earned money and well-intended efforts have been torched to ashes.

Meet Syed Isaaq, the man making a difference

Syed Isaaq is a known, respected and popular man in the localities of Rajiv Nagar and Shanti Nagar in the city. Partly, thanks to the fact that he undertook the brave and charitable gesture of not just setting up a library but also giving its free access to all the residents in the region. A practice that has been going on for the past ten years.

Brave move, selfless gesture

While Syed Isaaq himself did not have access to education as a child, he nevertheless, understands the significance of being empowered through books and knowledge. Assorted jobs comprising cleaning and maintenance form a part of his work profile. He has worked as a bonded labourer, an underground drainage cleaner and done several other odd jobs.

As per reports, Syed was informed at 4 a.m by a man residing next to the library that there was a fire inside. When he reached the spot, quite near his place, he could see his collection of rare books being reduced to ashes.

What the library meant to the residents

Syed wanted to inculcate reading habit among people, give them access to the privilege he never had and also encourage Kannada language. The library, housed in a shed-like structure in Rajiv Nagar near Ammar Masjid, was a part of life of at least 100-150 people who'd access it every day. The library also had subscription of over 17 newspapers in languages comprising, Kannada, Tamil, English and Urdu. Although Isaaq built the library with the help of donors and he'd spend Rs 6000 to Rs 8000 on its monthly maintenance.

It's over to the police now



Isaaq has approached the Udayagiri Police Station, where an FIR has been filed under the IPC Section 436 – mischief by fire or explosive substance with an intention to destroy any property.

Meanwhile, Isaaq's spirit remains as indomitable as ever. "I am not going to cow down and with the help of book donors, I will again rebuild the library from scratch. I don't want anyone to face my plight and be deprived of education. I want people to be able to learn, read and speak Kannada. I will rebuild it again," he said in several interviews.