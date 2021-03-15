The term angel appears more than 300 times in Bible and these heavenly entities make their presence in both the Old and New testaments of the holy book. More famously, Bible reveals that the Archangel Gabriel appeared before the Virgin Mary and informed her that she will give birth to Jesus Christ. And now, Tom Meyer, a professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, US has claimed that angels are real, but they often go unnoticed.

Who are angels?

According to Meyer, the Hebrew word for angel is 'Malak, and they are being sent to earth by God to convey messages. To substantiate the existence of angels, Meyer put forward a divine intercession that occurred in the 19th century during a mission of the Protestant missionary John Gibson Paton.

The mysterious account is described in the book Angels: God's Secret Agents wrote by evangelist Billy Graham. On one fateful night, a group of hostile natives attacked Reverand Paton's mission headquarters and he was saved by a group of angelic beings.

Angels saved John Gibson Paton

"One fateful night, hostile natives surrounded his mission headquarters, intent on smoking the Paton's out of their house and then killing them. John Paton and his wife prayed all during that terror-filled night that God would miraculously deliver them. When daylight finally came, they were amazed to see that the attackers had unaccountably left them alone," said Meyer, Express.co.uk reports.

A year after this incident, native tribes who attacked Paton's settlement apparently got converted to Christianity. Later, Paton met the chief of the tribes and asked him why his team never burned his house. Surprisingly, the tribal chief told Paton that their house was surrounded by hundreds of heavenly beings with swords.

"They seemed to circle the mission station so that the natives were afraid to attack. Paton realized that God had sent angels to protect him. The chief agreed that there could be no other explanation," added Meyer.