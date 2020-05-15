A top Bible expert has sensationally claimed that the end of the world is imminent, and before this event, deadly world war will hit the planet. Tom Meyer claims that there are historical and biblical clues that shed light on the end of the world that could happen in the near future.

Bible expert predicts possible Armageddon

Tom Meyer argues that the Book of Revelation has detailed the events that could happen in the world during the time of the world end. He claimed this deadly world war will be led by Antichrist, and the ultimate aim of this bloodshed will be to wipe out Jews from the planet.

"Revelation 16:16 points out the final destination of the last world war. Led by the Antichrist, all the nations of the world will gather to Armageddon with hopes of finally eliminating the Jewish people, who are apparently the last stumbling block to establishing the Antichrist's worldwide kingdom. This battle can conceivably happen in your lifetime, plausibly seven years from now," Meyer told Express.co.uk.

Meyer added that this battle of Armageddon will take place in the final years of the great tribulation period which will last for seven days. However, he made it clear that it is impossible to predict the exact date which will mark the beginning of the rapture.

Nibiru to cause the world end?

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists strongly argues that the world end will be the result of the earth's collision with a rogue space body named Nibiru. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru is a planet that might be lurking at the edges of the solar system, and now, it is in a collision course with the earth.

Even though Nibiru conspiracy theory is popular among doomsday mongers, NASA has classified it as an internet hoax. According to the United States space agency, Nibiru will be visible to the naked eye if it is real.