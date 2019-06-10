Several conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongers believe that humans are now going through the end times, and the world will witness catastrophe in the coming years. Adding heat to these claims, Steve Fletcher, a popular Biblical researcher has claimed that rapture will begin this weekend, and it could signal the end of mankind.

Steve Fletcher argues that he has made these claims after researching on various Biblical prophecies. Fletcher also added that the beginning of the rapture will coincide with Pentecost, a day that commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the Feast of Weeks.

"I've been meditating on this. There's a connection to the Rapture in the spring and I do not think we're going to have to wait until August. I do see biblical reasonings why we should be out of here even before Pentecost. There are biblical reasons to believe that we can and should and will be out of here for Pentecost," said Fletcher, Daily Star reports.

As per believers of this theory, the real doomsday will begin after a seven-year tribulation period. These adamant doomsday mongers claim that the first few years of the seven-year tribulation period will be filled with peace, and the remaining years will be characterized by natural disasters like tsunamis, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists claims that it will be Nibiru that will bring apocalypse to the planet. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru is a rogue killer planet that is apparently lurking at the edges of the solar system, and now it has started approaching the earth. These apocalyptic believers argue that Nibiru's gravitational tug is so huge, and it will even destabilize the tectonic plates on the earth.

However, NASA has dismissed the Nibiru apocalypse theory and revealed that all the rumours regarding this alleged space body are nothing but an internet hoax.