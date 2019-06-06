A few days back, during an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC had claimed that the atmospheric conditions in the modern world are very similar to the scenario during the 'Great Dying' moments that happened 250 million years ago. Now, climate scientists David Spratt and Ian Dunlop have sensationally claimed that climate change is going to pose an existential threat to humans in the coming decades.

As per these climate researchers, humans will not survive past 2050 if the atmospheric temperature rises by three degree Celsius. These researchers also predict that 55 percent of the world's populations across 35 percent of its land area will experience more than 20 days of deadly heat in the coming decades.

Spratt and Dunlop made these remarks on their report named 'Existential climate-related security risk: A scenario approach'. In the report, researchers revealed that this increase in atmospheric temperature will result in the collapse of the ecosystem, and thus humanity will face the chaos of all times.

"A number of ecosystems collapse, including coral reef systems, the Amazon rainforest and in the Arctic. Some poorer nations and regions, which lack the capacity to provide artificially-cooled environments for their populations, become unviable. Deadly heat conditions persist for more than 100 days per year in West Africa, tropical South America, the Middle East, and South-East Asia, contributing to more than a billion people being displaced from the tropical zone," wrote the researchers in the study report, Express.co.uk reports.

The research report also added that the scale of destruction that will be inflicted by climate change is so deadly, and it will undoubtedly bring about a doomsday scenario to the earth.

In the meantime, Curtis Deutsch, a researcher at the University of Washington has claimed that animals living in the equatorial region are more likely to survive when compared to living beings in the polar region. As per Deutsch, equatorial animals can move towards the polar region in search of a cooler atmosphere, but animals in the polar region will find it hard to discover extremely cool areas to dwell.