Conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongers have long been claiming that a gigantic asteroid may hit earth one day or the other causing massive devastation everywhere. Now, a team of top scientists has apparently planned to raise concerns about potentially dangerous asteroids at an international conference in Vienna conducted by an organization named Asgardia.

Even though experts have ruled out the chances of planet earth getting hit by a gigantic asteroid that has wiped out dinosaurs, scientists believe that several near earth objects (NEO) have the capability to create havoc at least at regional levels.

According to these scientists, at least three dangerous space objects have exploded in the earth's atmosphere in the last 100 years, and possibilities of such events that may happen in the past could not be ruled out.

"Governments around the world must realize that NEOs pose a serious, even cataclysmic, threat to human civilization and that action must be taken now to identify levels of risk and develop the technology to protect this and future generations. The planets of the solar system have a long and violent history of collisions with extra-terrestrial bodies such as asteroids and comet nuclei. On earth several of these impacts have been large enough to cause major environmental changes and mass extinctions" said Jay Tate, a top scientist at Asgardia, Express.co.uk reports.

A few days back, NASA had revealed that a gigantic meteorite had exploded above the Bering Sea on December 18, 2018. The United States space agency also added that the explosion released 173 kilotons of energy that is actually ten times more the energy produced after the nuclear blast in Hiroshima during World War II.

In the meantime, after understanding the threats posed by near-earth objects, NASA is now busy preparing its planetary defense weapon. The space agency believes that this weapon will help us to change the trajectory of space bodies that may be in a collision course towards the earth.