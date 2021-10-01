Telugu's cutest and the most happening couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's relationship status has recently grabbed headlines. The couple has been facing divorce rumors for a couple of months now, which was triggered after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' on her social media accounts.

Now that the couple seems to be facing so many problems because of these rumors, Samantha even came up to clear off the air indirectly. She trashed the rumors related to her moving out of Hyderabad, while she also conveyed that there is no truth in other rumors as well. But, things keep coming for the couple.

Tollywood astrologer Venu Swamy's obvious predictions

Telugu's unpopular astrologer Venu Swamy, who seems to be taking the credit from his predictions related to the movie stars and political moves has come up with a ridiculous prediction about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's marriage.

In one of the interviews, Venu Swamy claimed credit that he had predicted that the star couple would have issues in their marriage, way before. "I had predicted about the issues in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's marriage way before they got married. I can predict their future too", the astrologer said.

Venu Swamy also said, "There are chances that the couple would end up divorced. But, there are also chances that they sort things out. If divorce happens, Naga Chaitanya's career is to bloom like never before, and it would be the opposite for Samantha. She would lose all that she has earned over these years", the astrologer predicted.

Well, the netizens believe that the fortune teller is completely telling only the obvious things, going by the current happenings in the lives of the stars. "He is just making money out of what is already happening around. Does someone need an astrologer to tell what he is predicting? Well, everyone who has better knowledge on the happenings can say these things", one Twitter user said.

"Venu Swamy is playing a cunning game by saying obvious things, that too in a diplomatic tone. Come on! It is time we stop encouraging such fortune-tellers who are good for nothing", another person wrote on their microblogging site.

"After Love Story, Naga Chaitanya is in a good form in his career. So, even if his marriage ends, it is apparent that he would continue with good movies. As Laal Singh Chaddha is giving him Bollywood exposure, this fake baba is just telling things. About Samantha, he is just toing and froing", Samantha's fan wrote on Twitter.

Keeping this aside, it is reported that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are fed up with the rumors about their marriage and divorce, and hence planning to have a baby.