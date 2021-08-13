Bollywood star Aamir Khan has arrived in Andhra Pradesh town in East Godavari district for the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which features Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya among others.

Aamir Khan along with other unit members will visit various locations today and tomorrow, Aug 13 and 14, for the shoot scheduled at Amalapuram, about 60 km from Kakinada, on Friday while the unit will shoot some more scenes at Kakinada beach on Saturday.

Khan checked into a hotel in Kakinada, where tight security arrangements were made. The private security personnel did not allow anyone to meet the actor in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Kareena Kapoor in the female lead. Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Being produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has already completed most of the shooting in Srinagar, Ladakh, Kargil, Chandigarh and other locations.

Kargil shooting, hazard to environment

The unit came under flak for disrupting the environment of Kargil with wastage and leftovers but the production team denied allegations. It said, "We believe that there are some rumors/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime they like."

Directed by Adavit Chandan, the film is an adaptation of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which was based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis and was based on a book of the same name by Winston Groom. The film won six Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights to the film and officially launched production in 2019. It was originally scheduled for a release on Christmas 2020 but the shooting was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now likely to hit the screens by the end of 2021.