The rumors of all not being well in Samantha – Naga Chaitanya's marital world has left their fans worried. Samantha's constant absence from Naga's family functions has further fuelled the conjectures. There were also the reports of Samantha shifting to Mumbai but the actress quashed the speculations. And now, amid the divorce rumours, reports have surfaced that the couple is planning to extend their family.

As per reports, the couple is actually planning to have a baby. However, the constant divorce and separation rumours have left the couple worried. "Samantha is very family-oriented, as we all know. Sam and Naga Chaitanya are actually planning to expand their family. She is not listening to any scripts of late," as per Bollywoodlife, a report in Great Andhra has said.

It all started when Samantha removed her surname - Akkineni - from her social media platforms. Then, she gave father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday party a miss. And to top it all, she was not seen at home when Aamir Khan was hosted by Naga Chaitanya and her family over dinner.

Is she moving to Mumbai?

Now, in a live session with social media users, Samantha was asked if she is moving to Mumbai. "Are you really moving to Mumbai?," asked a fan. To which, Samantha replied, "I don't know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily."

"Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn't have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway," Samantha had once told Lakshmi Manchu on a chat show.