Samantha Akkineni paid a visit to Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati on Saturday, 18 September. She was accompanied by her team members

A Team that Prays Together Stays Together

The actress shared a picture of herself with her team members from her visit to the Hill Shrine. "A team that prays together stays together (sic)." she wrote.

Sam really proud of you!! Some people don’t understand what to ask when .. Just loved that reply of yours !@Samanthaprabhu2

#SamanthaAkkineni #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha

However, she lost her cool over a reporter who tried to ask questions when she was in the temple premises. In the video clip, she is heard telling, "It's a religious place. Don't you have common sense?" the actress is apparently seen telling in the clip which has now gone viral.

Divorce Rumours

Of late, speculations around her marriage with Naga Chaitanya have been doing rounds. Rumours were rife that not everything is fine in her marriage.

It was all started after Samantha dropped her surname "Akkineni" from her social media pages. In the following weeks, lots of speculations around doing rounds.

Although she has called it a "ridiculous gossip", speculations have not stopped around her wedding. Her clarification apart, there have been numerous hints indicating that they have not parted ways.

Just a few days ago, Samantha had praised the trailer of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Love Story. She tweeted, "WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92 Hugging face.. #LoveStoryTrailer. [sic]"

Current Projects

On the work front, Samantha has completed the shoot of her next big project Shaakuntalam. It is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Dil Raju. It is a mythological drama.

She has also started working on Vignesh Shivan-directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also has Nayanthara playing an important role.

The actress had earlier received tremendous reviews for her performance in The Family Man 2 in which she had played the role of an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission.