It was earlier reported that Naga Chaitanya is one of the main leads in the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan. With the duo bonding very well, it has been reported that Aamir Khan has become one of the closest aids for Naga Chaitanya in recent times.

It is also reported that Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan have been hanging out whenever possible, taking out time from their busy schedules. In the pre-release event of the movie 'Love Story', Aamir Khan's appearance drew everyone's attention. Also, his heartfelt speech about Naga Chaitanya has become the talk of the town now.

Aamir Khan's speech at the 'Love Story' pre-release event



"I myself asked Naga Chaitanya if I could attend his event. I knew it is a big day for him and I wanted to be a part of it. Naga Chaitanya had intimated his team regarding the same and they had no choice but to invite me to the Love Story event", Aamir Khan revealed.

Aamir Khan also took advantage of the situation to express what he feels about Chaitanya Akkineni and his brought up. "I came all the way to convey what a humble man Chay is. I want to tell his family, friends, and fans that he is a gem of a person. He is not just a good actor, but such a humble soul. His humility defines the upbringing of his parents. I am so touched by Chay's nature," Aamir Khan lauded Naga Chaitanya.

This speech by 'Mr. Perfectionist' has caught everyone's attention. While there are rumors going on about Naga Chaitanya's personal life, this speech by Aamir Khan has really become one of the most discussed topics.