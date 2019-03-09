In an incident which shook Hyderabad to its core, a minor girl was forced to strip naked, assaulted and then filmed by a 19-year-old drug addict. The incident took place on the night of March 3, Monday.

The incident took place when the drug addict attacked the 16-year-old girl with a razor blade after he made her strip. He then slashed her body with the blade and continued to film her as she was bleeding and repeatedly begging him to let her go. The assaulter only stopped when the victim's screams attracted locals who saved her and got the assaulter arrested. The incident occurred in the Lower Tank Bund area in Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad, Telangana State.

After the ordeal, the girl narrated the event to her friend. The friend confronted the attacker and forced him to delete the video. However, the video has already made rounds on social media.

The locals beat the assaulter up and handed him over to the police while the victim is recovering in a hospital in the city. According to a report by India Today, the location where this incident occurred is riddled with drug addicts and drug peddlers.

The boy has been charged under Section 376 for rape and under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "Alleging that she was having an affair with another boy, the accused made her strip and physically assaulted her. He also recorded her video, while she kept on pleading with him to stop," P Vishwa Prasad, Central Zone DCP, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Unfortunately, this is not the only incident in recent times when a minor girl was sexually attacked. On February 26, a three-year-old girl was raped by a 15-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. The boy lured the little girl to a field where he proceeded to rape her. She then went back and told her mother about the ordeal. The boy was arrested and charged under the POCSO Act. The girl was admitted to the Government hospital for treatment.