Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has slammed the media trial of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend in his latest video totalled The hunting and killing of Rhea Chakraborty posted on YouTube.

Ram Gopal Varma has been criticising media for its coverage on the rumours and speculations about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The filmmaker shared his views on the CBI probe into his case in a series of tweets. He shared a video on YouTube on Monday night, condemning the witch hunt of Rhea Chakraborty by media. He also questioned whether there is any point in having a justice system.

The controversial director compared the media trial to the witch hunt done in villages. It is seen as a crime in villages, but that is not the case with media houses. "In the case of Rhea Chakraborty, I don't think anyone cares if she is guilty or not. Day in and day out she is being badgered and being portrayed as a witch or a murderer," said Ram Gopal Varma.

Ram Gopal Varma added, "She is being hunted like a witch. It is being done in plain sight by sophisticated people in prime channels. They are doing witch hunt. They just get away by saying anything and everything about a person without any proof. In any civilised society, even if the police calls it a murder, a responsible media will call it alleged murder because the allegation is yet to be proven. Here the agency is calling it suicide and Arnab (Goswami) directly calls it a murder."

RGV continued, "I feel it is unimaginably insensitive to hunt a person down without knowing anything concrete about it. Yes, it is highly possible she is a witch, it is highly possible she is a murderer, highly possible she gave poison. I am okay with anything, but it is only after it is proven by an authorised agency. How can you make such blatant allegations and assassinate the character and hunt down and cut her to pieces?"

Talking about celebs' silence, RGV said, "I even find the aspect of Bollywood being so shit scared; I am ashamed of my fellow colleagues. Not a single one of you can open your mouth and speak what you feel. You privately message me and congratulate me on what I am speaking. How can you not have the guts to come out and talk! If they have the rights and freedom to talk, you too have the freedom to talk."

Here is RGV's video on the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty: