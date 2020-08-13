Ram Gopal Varma has released the first look of his much-awaited controversial movie titled Arnab The News Prostitute. The Filmmaker said that very soon nation will know the truth behind what it wants to know.

Weeks after announcing Arnab The News Prostitute, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to reveal the release time of its first look. The director tweeted last night, "ARNAB The News Prostitute First look poster to release tonight at 8.51 which is 9 minutes before prime time 9 P M ..Very soon THE NATION WILL KNOW THE TRUTH behlnd what THE NATION WANTS TO KNOW."

Later, Ram Gopal Varma released the motion poster of his controversial movie at the promised time and wrote, "ARNAB The News Prostitute THE NATION WILL KNOW THE TRUTH behlnd what THE NATION WANTS TO KNOW." Later he added, "The difference is a normal prostitute takes off her own clothes to entertain others. whereas,he takes off others clothes to entertain himself ARNAB The News Prostitute."

Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic, allegedly called Bollywood "the dirtiest industry with criminal connections". He blamed the industry to be filled with rapists, gangsters and sexual predators. Ram Gopal Varma was furious with comments and slammed the anchor. He urged Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to give a befitting reply to him.

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma slammed Arnab Goswami and announced his decision to make a film on him. The director tweeted, "I believe that #ArnabGoswami has no other agenda but to come across like the ultimate hero a Dabaangish Salman Khan, kind by making all the film industry biggies to run for cover and for that purpose he will MURDER TRUTH."

Ram Gopal Varma further added, "My film on him is titled "ARNAB" THE NEWS PROSTITUTE. After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound."