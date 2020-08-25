Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been facing a lot of allegations ever since the death of her boyfriend-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. From the deceased family to his fans, she has come under attack from all quarters even as the investigation is on.

If it is not enough, a section of media too have made strong allegations against her. Now, journalist Madhu Kishwar has gone one step ahead and made shocking claims on Rhea along with her father without providing any evidence.

Allegations without Proof

The scribe has alleged that her father has used his own daughter as sex bait to trap rich men. On her Twitter, she wrote,"More than this fortune huntress, mafia moll, #RheaChakraborty, I marvel at her father, an ex army officer--using his own daughter as sex bait to trap rich men & eliminate them after gobbling up their money! Sadly, the glamour world is full of such sex baits. [sic]"

However, her comments have not gone well with netizens who have condemned her for making allegations without any proof. She is being slammed for trying to assassinate the Bollywood actress' character.

Many have stated that Rhea's father to file a defamation case against Madhu Kishwar. Many have questioned the reason why she passed the judgement even before the court's verdict on Sushant's death case. Check out the tweets slamming her comment below:

Dhananjay_Says: I may not have been keeping up w this rapidly developing story.

However, what proof (for these allegations) is already out in the public domain that will stand the scrutiny of a court of law ? This is a serious Q. I would love for these mafia to be exposed !

sangeeta b: she is culprit but does it means people will start character assassination of her n her family for one who hated being hindu ..asking for justice is good but becoming judge ownself ??

Melvin CS: What's your source Ma'am. There are individuals whose lives would be severely affected by tweets like these. Nothing is proven yet. And even when things get proven, let the law deal it with full force. Thill such time and thereafter, let us maintain our civility.

Menon: I'm shocked out of my wits to see that a senior (by age) woman journalist (if Arnab qualifies fo be called a journalist you too can!!) describes a girl and her father in such terms. I hope Rhea and her dad takes you to Court.

Dr. Bakul Javadekar.: That's not fair. Her guilt is not yet proven. Raising doubt is alright and asking for CBI is also valid. But now that the agency is investigating wait for the picture to clarify.

For Equal Living: This tweet is definitely of bad taste. The girl in question was spending considerable amount of hard earned money of the deceased. Which by itself is unfathomable of a live in partnership. Condemnable too. So in future people can become aware of misuse.

shantanu sharma (シャンタニュ ): R u sure for these alligations u pointing on some one whole family..till now no verdict was given by judiciary..u hav no access of cbi inquiry and police inquiry but u gave ur judgement before court...may be she was just the cover up for whole story

42: When I was very young, growing up in Bihar, Manushi was my window to individualism and rights. Sadly, emperors fall. Shame on you now, for this fact-less gaslighting

Nishpakch Indian: This SSR story will be there till election for sure. Media trial is going on. A suicide happens everyday due to some reasons. No body happily suicide. If 'he' had to blame someone, he would have left a note. We have seen such media trials and outcome several times. Disgusting!

Surender P Sachdeva: Don't judge. You should better wait for the outcome of probe ..

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14 June.

KK Singh has filed FIR against the actress and her brother along with four others under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). He has also accused her of misappropriating crores for rupees from his son's account.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against Rhea and her family members under the prevention of Money Laundering Act.