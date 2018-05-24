The Twitter hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit has started creating ripples in the Tollywood circle with young actor Akhil Akkineni accepting the fitness challenge of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.

Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is a medalist at Athens Olympics and Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, started a fitness challenge and he nominated Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal. As per this challenge, the nominee has to share a video featuring his/her workouts and also nominate three people on Twitter.

Accepting his challenge, Saina Nehwal posted her video and nominated Rana Daggubati, PV Sindhu and Gautam Gambhir. While two celebs are yet to accept her challenge, PV Sindhu went on to tweet her fitness video and nominate actress Deepika Padukone, actor Akhil Akkineni and Squash Player Joshna Chinappa.

Among the three nominees, Akhil Akkineni was the first to accept PV Sindhu's challenge. The actor shared his fitness mantra by tweeting a video of his daily workout. He went on to nominate his father Akkineni Nagarjuna, his brother Naga Chaitanya, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Mollywood superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Besides posting her workout video, Akhil Akkineni tweeted, "Thank you @Pvsindhu1 for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to someone you know on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iamnagarjuna @Varun_dvn @chay_akkineni and @dulQuer "

Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati (nominated by Saina Nehwal) are yet to accept the fitness challenge and nominate three other people. When they do it, they are likely to nominate some Telugu celebs. The fitness challenge is set to go viral on social media with young Telugu film goers following the footsteps of their favourite stars.