Huawei P30 and P30 Pro were finally launched at an event in Paris on Tuesday, bringing yet another camera marvel to redefine the photography experience on smartphones. The Huawei P30-series is touted as the company's most advanced camera smartphones to date, complete with SuperSpectrum Sensor, an extreme optical SuperZoom lens, a new Time of Flight (TOF) camera, and better OIS and AIS image stabilization technology. But there's more to the phone than meets the eye.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro pack top-of-the-line specs and features in order to justify a premium price tag. The P30 is priced at EUR 799 and the high-end P30 Pro comes with a price tag of EUR 999 for base model with 8GB+128GB configuration, EUR 1,099 for 8GB+256GB and EUR 1,249 for 8GB+512GB model. All phones go on sale in Europe starting March 26.

At the launch event, Huawei showed off some impressive results that crush the competition when it comes to smartphone photography. In a live demo test between Samsung Galaxy S10+, iPhone XS Max and Huawei P30 Pro, the Huawei smartphone had the best zooming and low-light capabilities, which impressed the audience.

Here's a look at all the worthy features that make the P30-series worthy competitors to the best of the flagships out there.

1. Huawei P30 Pro is equipped with all-new Leica quad camera setup at the back, which combines a 40MP SuperSpectrum Sensor paired with 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a Time-of-Flight camera. The front camera has a 32MP sensor for detailed selfies.

2. The choice of sensors in the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro delivers optimum photography and videography, yields high maximum ISO rating and takes any lighting challenge with ease.

3. Huawei's SuperZoom lens is a work of art. We tested the Mate 20 Pro's zooming impressive capabilities and Huawei has outdone itself in the P30-series. Using a periscope design, Huawei P30 can achieve up to 3X times optical zoom, 5X times hybrid zoom and 10X times digital zoom. In the case of P30 Pro, users can get a 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom and 50X digital zoom.

4. Topping off the exceptional capabilities of the P30-series phones, Huawei has added a magical touch of AI, which automatically analyses a scene and delivers the best image. For instance, the AI HDR+ takes multiple photos and optimises overexposed and backlit photos, Super Portrait Mode accurately identifies the subject in the foreground down to every tiny bit of the hair.

5. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are hugely about cameras, but that's not it. The handsets come in Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal and Aurora colours created with high-yield inkjet process for that perfect gradent shade. On the front is a 6.1-inch display on P30 and 6.47-inch screen on the P30 Pro.

6. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are powered by the latest Kirin 980 chipset with dual-NPU integration, a graphene film cooling system and Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS.

7. Huawei P30 Pro also gets the incredibly fast 40W super charge support. The 4,200mAh battery pack in the P30 Pro ensures there is enough juice left to go through the day and the P30 gets a slightly smaller 3,650mAh battery.

8. Huawei P30 phones get bezel-less screens with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In the case of the P30 Pro, Acoustic Display Technology that produces sound from the screen instead of a dedicated earpiece.