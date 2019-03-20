Huawei is only days away from launching its 2019 flagships, P30 and P30 Pro, at an event in Paris on March 26. But the company hasn't been able to keep a tight lid on the phone's features and specs until the big reveal and now another leak is giving away the pricing of the premium P30-series.

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro prices were leaked by German blog WinFuture, which suggests the phones might be one of the most expensive phones today. According to the report, Huawei P30 Pro's top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost €1,099 ($1,247) in Europe, while a 128GB variant will be priced at €999 ($1,134).

Huawei P30 Pro's leaked pricing suggests it'll be more expensive than Samsung Galaxy S10, which starts at $999. The latest flagship by Huawei will be on the same range as Samsung Galaxy S10+, which starts at €1,000 for the baseline model in Europe and $1,000 in the U.S. Prices of Galaxy S10+ go as high as €1,600 for 12GB+1GB Ceramic variant, which is way above P30 Pro's range.

Huawei is also going to launch the P30 at its upcoming event, and as one can guess, this will be the cheaper variant. How cheap you might ask? According to the latest leak, Huawei P30 will be priced at €749 ($850), which will be positioned against Samsung's cheapest 2019 flagship, the Galaxy S10e.

In addition to the two flagships, Huawei is also expected to launch a P30 Lite next week, which will be priced just at €369 ($419), targeting budget-friendly shoppers. It may be a bit too soon to judge and compare the unreleased Huawei phones with Samsung flagships.

Based on previous leaks, Huawei P30 Pro will justify the premium price tag with its quad-camera setup at the back, complete with Leica lenses and 10x lossless zoom support. The rear camera setup on the P30 Pro will be made up of 40MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 16MP f/2.2 secondary wide-angle lens, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor and a ToF lens. On the front, a 32MP sensor will be responsible for selfies. The only difference in the P30 camera will be the missing ToF sensor.

Other features of the P30 Pro include a 6.47-inch OLED curved 2K display with a tiny notch up top, USB Type-C port, IP68 certification, 3,650mAh battery, Android 9-based EMUI 9.1 and Kirin 980 chipset.

Huawei P30 will borrow most specs, except for the display, which will be a 6.1-inch OLED flat screen instead. More details will be revealed at the launch, so stay tuned for updates.