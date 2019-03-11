In two weeks, Huawei will officially end the mysteries surrounding the P30 and P30 Pro flagships. The Chinese smartphone giant is hosting an event in Paris on March 26 to unveil the 2019 P-series flagships, which are built to further impress photographers with some incredible upgrades.

Huawei has been giving some sneak peek into the unreleased phones' features and without much surprise, the teasers highlight the incredible camera that will adorn the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones. In another attempt to get fans excited over the upcoming launch, Huawei shared a series of photos on Weibo, showing off some insane zooming capabilities built into the phones' cameras.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has shared the latest teasers of the upcoming P30 series, indicating that the phones will have impressive lossless zoom capabilities. The photos show a part of a landscape shot zoomed in without losing any detail or creating noise. It has been confirmed that the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will boast periscope-style zoom camera, which could easily enable up to 10x lossless zoom.

Huawei is seen promoting its Super Zoom mode in the upcoming P30-series flagships, which will evidently be one of the biggest selling points. We've seen impressive 3x and 5x zoom capabilities in P20 Pro and the P30-series ups the game in that area.

In addition to the impressing zooming capabilities, Huawei P30 smartphones will feature next-gen night camera to capture those mesmerising night shots which are impossible otherwise. The enhanced low light capabilities of the P30 and P30 Pro phones will be equally supported by software and hardware.

Besides official teasers to hype the upcoming launch, other leaks have shown what Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will offer. The Pro moniker in the P30 Pro will be justified with a 6.5-inch curved display, quad camera set up at the back, 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The P30 smartphone will get a 6.1-inch OLED display, triple rear cameras with a 40MP primary sensor with 5x lossless zoom, 24MP selfie camera, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Both phones will look alike and be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, which is equivalent to the Snapdragon 855 processor (or even better at some points). For more details on the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, stay tuned for the official launch on March 26.