Huawei's soaring success is the result of the company's continued efforts to bring nothing but the best smartphones to consumers. As a result, Huawei topped the global smartphone shipments with a 29 percent market share in Q4 2018, which is a 23.3 percent increase compared to the same quarter a year ago. After the success of flagships like Huawei P20-series and Mate 20-series, the Chinese smartphone maker is ready to set new standards for the mobile industry.

Huawei has sent out media invites for its upcoming launch event in Paris on March 26, where the company is going to unveil the latest P30 series. The company will launch Huawei P30 and P30 Pro and some reports also suggested that P30 Lite might be in the offing. As the names of the upcoming devices suggest, the Pro variant will be a higher-end version of Huawei P30 and the Lite model will be positioned lower in the budget.

Rumours aside, Huawei shared a 10-second teaser from its official Twitter handle that highlights the lossless zoom technology of the upcoming P30-series, a significant upgrade to the P20 Pro's 3X optical zoom capabilities. The teaser is in line with the past rumours and leaks that suggested P30 Pro's periscope-style imaging hardware to achieve 10X lossless optical zoom.

Based on several leaks, Huawei P30 will sport a triple camera set up at the back with dual-LED flash. The P30 Pro will get an upgraded camera module, featuring four sensors at the back and the additional sensor is going to be ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. In both phones, the cameras will be stacked vertically, just like in the P20 Pro. It looks like the square arrangement of sensors resembling the design of Porsche headlights will remain exclusive to the Mate-series phones.

Leaks have generously shared information about the P30 and P30 Pro, both of which are expected to sport OLED displays with Full HD+ resolution and waterdrop-style notch. The handsets will also see an upgrade to in-display fingerprint scanner and the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset – equivalent to Snapdragon 855 processor.

Huawei P30 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with 8GB RAM, a 40MP sensor, 5x lossless zoom and a 24MP selfie snapper. As for the P30 Pro, the display panel will be larger, measuring 6.5 inches diagonally and have higher 12GB RAM. Huawei is also likely to keep the 10x optical zoom function exclusive to the P30 Pro for now.

If you were expecting Huawei to make a stop at the MWC 2019 with the P30 phones this month, hold your breath for a bit longer.