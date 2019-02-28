Huawei is at the top of its game after launching the Mate X smartphone, which is being touted as the best foldable design. But that's not the only appreciation Huawei is gunning for. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting another event in Paris next month, where it will unveil successors to the P20-series. Even before the official word is out, details about the P30 and P30 Pro are already making the rounds.

Huawei has confirmed that it will be launching the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones on March 26. The official teasers have hinted at lossless zoom technology and new evidence has emerged to support what the company has been hinting at. In addition to that, unofficial press renders of the P30 and P30 Pro in three colours have surfaced online, offering an early look at the phones' complete design.

Looking at the leaked renders obtained by WinFuture, there's little left to the imagination. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will come with identical designs with notable differences to justify the "Pro" moniker in the high-end flagship. The biggest difference will be the cameras and leaked renders show triple cameras on the P30 and four cameras sensors on the P30 Pro. The additional sensor, placed below the LED flash aside from the three sensors, is said to be a ToF sensor.

By the looks of the P30 and P30 Pro's leaked renders, it seems the display on the latter will be curved while the former handset will feature a flat display. But a tiny notch will be present on both the phones, which holds the front camera sensor. It's not clear if the 3D face unlock will be offered in the P30-series, which is likely, users can expect an in-display fingerprint scanner.

What really stands out in the leaked renders are the phones' colour options. There's a regular Black, then a Twilight and Aurora colours, all of which look elegant and classy.

Besides official teasers and unofficial renders, Huawei executives seem to be eager to show consumers what to expect from the upcoming P30-series. Huawei CEO Richard Yu recently shared a photo of the moon shot on Huawei P30 Pro. The watermark on the photo confirmed the quad-camera setup in the P30 Pro, which can zoom in on objects really far without losing many details.

To show off the capabilities of Huawei P30 Pro's 10x optical zoom, Huawei Product Manager Bruce Lee shared four images, each of which shows the different levels of camera functions, such as regular mode, ultra-wide-angle shot, 5x zoom and finally 10x zoom.

All these teasers and leaks certainly build the hype ahead of the official launch, but the biggest secrets will be revealed at the event next month. Stay tuned for updates.