Huawei is going to officially launch its latest flagships, P30 and P30 Pro, at an event in Paris on March 26. A lot of details about the upcoming phones, including renders, have been leaked, giving an early peek into what the company has to offer. The P30 and P30 Pro already look promising and a new piece of information is going to get fans in India pretty excited.

While the official launch of the P30-series in India is still flux, it can be expected only after the international release in the European market. But a report from IANS is suggesting Indians won't have to wait long before seeing a P30 or P30 Pro in nearby stores.

"The company is dedicated to the India market and it aims to narrow the gap in the timing of global launches of flagship devices with this phone," an industry source told IANS.

While this statement alone is the standing evidence to prove that Huawei P30 and P30 Pro might be headed to India sooner than thought, there's no way to confirm the same. Luckily, the official unveiling is only a few days away and we are pretty sure Huawei will have information on the international release of P30 and P30 Pro outside Europe at the March 26 event.

For those who cannot contain their excitement about the P30-series, there's a lot of information that should easily quench your thirst. Leaked renders of Huawei P30 and P30 Pro shows a bezel-less display with a tiny notch and a gradient finish on the glass back with vertically-arranged Leica lenses.

Huawei P30 is seen with a triple rear camera setup while the P30 Pro gets an additional ToF (time-of-flight) sensor. Both phones will be equipped with impressive zoom capabilities – 5x in P30 and 10x lossless zoom in P30 Pro. Another interesting visual difference between the two phones is that the P30 will have a flat 6.1-inch display and the P30 Pro will get a curved display similar to the Mate 20 Pro measuring 6.5 inches.

Under the hood, both phones are to get powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, which is equivalent to Snapdragon 855 processor. There will be RAM and storage options, but one can expect 6GB+128GB as a standard offering in the P30 and 8GB+512GB in the Pro model.

Are you excited about Huawei P30 and P30 Pro? Stay tuned for updates.