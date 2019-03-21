Huawei is all over the news regarding its upcoming product launch in Paris on March 26. At the event, the Chinese smartphone maker is going to unveil its 2019 flagships, P30 and P30 Pro, which will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S10-series. Even though there are few more days to go for the official debut, details about the Huawei P30-series have already been revealed through leaks and rumours.

We have been learning about the P30 and P30 Pro in bits and pieces, but the latest leak is the most detailed one yet. Amazon Italia jumped the gun in revealing the phone ahead of its official launch, giving an early look at the phone's specifications and features. In addition to that, Huawei Netherlands also revealed the design of the upcoming phones, which confirm the previously leaked renders of the P30 and P30 Pro are true.

While the features of the P30 and P30 Pro are not a secret anymore, the latest leak confirms the price of the phone. As per the screenshots of the Amazon listing obtained by Italian blog HDBlog, Huawei P30 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at EUR 1,024 (roughly Rs. 80,000), which is in line with the previous leak.

In addition to the price, another leak has shown the different colours Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will come in. Buyers will get the option to choose from four colours: Twilight, Aurora, Midnight Black and Sunrise Red.

Other features of the P30 and P30 Pro have also been revealed in the leak, which suggests an impressive spec-sheet. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are going to share many features such as Kirin 980 processor, 32MP front-facing cameras, Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI 9.1, dual SIM card support and USB Type-C port. The P30 Pro gets the upper hand in features such as quad-camera setup at the back, combining 40MP+20MP+8MP and a ToF sensor. The P30 smartphone will have all three sensors except for the ToF lens.

The display on both smartphones is also slightly different. The P30 smartphone will get a 6.1-inch Full HD+ flat OLED display while the P30 Pro will have a bigger 6.47-inch Full HD+ curved screen. Both phones will have a notch at the top. The bigger size of the P30 Pro helps accommodate a bigger 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charge support while the P30 will get a 3,650mAh battery.

The official launch of the P30-series is slated for next week. Stay tuned for exclusive coverage and hands-on experience.