If there is one couple we thought would never part ways, it had to be Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Hrithik married his childhood sweetheart right after his debut and was the most sought after boy in Bollywood. In their 14 years of marriage, the couple continued to give us major couple and parenting goals. And even after their divorce, the two have remained closest of friends.

However, seems like, the couple has moved on completely. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Sussanne has found love in the arms of Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni. The two have often been spotted together and reports say are more than "just good friends".

Arslan and Sussanne

"They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. The source went on to add, It's evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly," told a source to the website.

Hrithik - Sussanne - Arjun

Several photos of the two have now gone viral. And the entrepreneur is said to be taking things slowly the second time around. Soon after parting ways with Hrithik, Sussanne was linked with Arjun Rampal. It was widely reported that the two were seeing each other resulting in her and Hrithik calling it quits. However, both Arjun Rampal and Sussanne had then rubbished any such claims.