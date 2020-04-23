Time and again, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have taught us how to remain cordial with each other even after separation. As we all know that Sussanne had moved into Hrithik's abode to stay with her ex-husband and co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan amid lockdown crisis.

And since Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinky are currently celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary, Hrithik along with Sussanne and kids were seen wishing the power couple with a birthday song.

In a throwback videos on Instagram, Hrithik can be seen giving a glimpse into the family vacation. In another video, the Roshans were seen interacting with each other through a video call wherein Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinky were seen goofying around wearing pink coloured wigs.

In the next video, Hrithik was seen playing the birthday tune on a piano while Sussanne and kids were seen singing along. At the end of the video, Sussanne addressed her ex in-laws as mumma and papa which says a thousand words about their relationship.

When Sussanne had moved back with Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan had said, "The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times."

In a heartfelt note, Hrithik had earlier thanked Sussanne for being gracious enough to not keep him apart from their son and moving in. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps."

Take a look.