While celebrities like Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora and Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt are living-in together during this lockdown period, Sussanne Khan has also moved back with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. The two took the decision to stay together and co-parent their two sons – Hrehaan and Hredaan.

While we all are elated with the news, replying to the development, father-in-law Rakesh Roshan said, "The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times."

In a heartfelt note, Hrithik had earlier thanked Sussanne for being gracious enough to not keep him apart from their son and moving in. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps."

Hrithik further wrote, "While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children."

'Our children will tell the story we create for them'

"This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them."

And if Hrithik's Instagram is anything to go by, the couple is having a great time being together. Not only are they co-parenting but also enjoying some quality time together. While this lockdown period has put many in trouble, we are happy to see the estranged couple being together. And who knows things might change after this between the two!