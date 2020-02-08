Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan left the entire nation in shock when the former announced thier separation in 2013 after 13 years of marriage. After living separately for a year, the good-looking couple officially got divorced in 2014.

While the duo has maintained a dignified silence on what exactly went wrong between them, in one of the interviews with a magazine in 2016, Sussanne broke her silence and talked about the real reason why she parted ways with Hrithik.

Sussanne's interview

Talking to Femina magazine, Sussanne had said that she and Hrithik didn't want to maintain a false relationship, and thus ended the marriage. "We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it's better we weren't together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship," she had said.

The gorgeous lady had further added that, "We are close (friends). We do chat a lot even though we don't hangout together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it's important to put our differences aside and protect them."

Rumours of Hrithik-Sussanne's remarriage

Earlier, there were speculations of Sussanne and the Krrish 4 actor getting back together. It had started doing the rounds when Sussanne said that she supported Hrithik in the legal battle between him and Kangana Ranaut, and also tweeted about the photoshopped pictures that had added fuel to the scandal.

In fact, the divorce hasn't affected their relationship with their respective families as well as they celebrate all festivals together. Whenever the duo has come together for family luncheons, functions and festivities, it seems like their split hasn't affected their equation at all. As being responsible parents, they are often spotted together at social events, family dinner dates or vacationing with children together.

A close friend of the ex-couple had once revealed that if given time, Hrithik and Sussanne would definitely come together as a couple again. "Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time — they will come together again," their close friend was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.