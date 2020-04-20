The ugly spat between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has been out in the open ever since the two went on to wash their dirty linen in public. While Kangana had claimed that she was in a serious relationship with Hrithik, the latter had denied any existence of such relationship between them.

Both Hrithik and Kangana had filed lawsuits and counter-suits against each other that went on for two years. Though there was no final verdict on the case, Hrithik had come out clean in the media and garnered enough support from the film fraternity.

And now TV actress Kavita Kaushik, who is known for her quirky role in FIR, said that Hrithik and Adhyayan Suman deserve a huge apology from Kangana Ranaut for causing mental stress for all these years.

"I have gushing emotions of love, respect , empathy and more for @iHrithik," Kavita Kaushik replied to a tweet which read, "#KanganaRanaut Two sisters are united in thinking India is their grandfather's property. Rangoli wants 2024 elections to be cancelled. Kangana wants a ban on twitter."

"Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman, they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreakingFolded hands everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card'" Kavita said in another tweet.

Kavita also didn't leave a chance to crush and expose Kangana's fake feminism and how people like her get away with it by playing the woman card. "So much damage is done when: you equate aggressive quarrelsome women as empowered , using and abusing men as liberation and supporting the wrong women as Feminism ! Yes, men can be victims too, it's the human that falters not the Gender! Peace to all," she tweeted.

Kavita's strong reaction came soon after Kangana defended her sister Rangoli Chandel who spoke ill about Muslim community in her hate-mongering tweet and asked for a genocide. Rangoli's Twitter account was soon suspended by the micro-blogging site for spreading communal hatred.

Kangana, who was quite irked with Twitter's disciplinary action against her sister, asked the government to ban Twitter in India. "I know the nation is going through a lot right now but we have to find a way to completely demolish these (social media) platforms and start our own platforms," she said.