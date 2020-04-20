The world is battling against Coronavirus, for which there is no definite cure as of yet. Even with extensive research, numerous trials and a lot of debate, certainty in one's chances against the new virus is still difficult to determine. However, medical science is doing everything they can and Plasma Therapy has been cited by governments and the health sector in giving a fighting chance to victims of COVID-19.

To promote Plasma Therapy and help India beat the virus, Bollywood celebrities are joining in with their support. Stars like Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan made appeals on social media to those who've recovered from the disease to donate their blood, which can potentially save numerous lives.

Bollywood stars help promote Plasma Therapy

We're still in the thick of fighting Coronavirus. With the lockdown extended till May 3rd and the numbers still showing a drastic uphill trend as we get closer to the 20,000 mark, the Government and the public health services are ramping up their means and ways to contain the virus.

While there is no vaccine for COVID-19, Plasma Therapy has shown positive results in helping fight the virus in numerous countries. The blood of those who recover from the virus, medical science says contain high levels of antibodies that can help fight the virus.

Now, Bollywood stars are also trying to promote this treatment to help those fighting the disease to recover. Stars like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn are using social media to encourage Coronavius survivors to donate their blood and help the population fight COVID-19.

Ajay Devgn's message read, "If you've recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover."

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan shared Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital's circular.

Hopefully, we'll see a downward trend in the number of cases and we'll be through the battle soon.