Hrithik Roshan is one of the most well-behaved celebs we have in the industry today. The Greek God is known for obliging with his fans and media persons.

Even at the airports, Hrithik is known for being courteous and respectful towards the staff. But, there are times when the actor loses his cool. And this was one such incident. A video of Hrithik losing his cool at a hospital staff has gone viral.

In the video, we see Hrithik along with his sons Hrehaan and Hredaan visiting a hospital. However, before they could enter, the Kaabil star is seen getting into an argument of sorts with the doorman. The doorman is also heard saying something and directing Hrithik to another place. Hrithik is then heard shouting, "Arey to batao na aise (So say this)". Right after that, Hrithik and his kids leave the place.

Ever since the video has gone viral, many slammed Hrithik for being rude to the staff and others have come out in his support too. "Hrithik ko kya.. agar koi bhi normal insaan rahega aisi situation toh usko gussa aayega hi... What is there to hype so much and spread negative on a normal situation as if we are not aware that how carelessly some hospital staff behave", "Wow!!... Annoyed hoke bhi usko sir bol rha hai... Respect", "Problem is you all forgot that he is a human. He is in hospital, may be someone het went to meet there and you guys are always following behind him when he is laughing, crying or showing anger. Khud kuch bhi gusse mein bako toh thik and woh agar gussa kabhi kabhi kar de toh usko troll karoge? Kuch naya karo berozgaro" were some more comments on the video.

After a few years of average performances at the box-office, Hrithik claimed back his reign with several hits. Films like Kaabil, Super 30 and War; not only were a commercial success but also brought back Hrithik's acting prowess.

Talking about the same, Hrithik had said, "I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after success. It is an important success for me."

Hrithik Roshan would soon be seen in Krrish 4 and Fighter.